Will ensure justice for all terror victims in J-K: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration will ensure that cases are registered in Pakistan-backed terror incidents in the Union Territory and all the victims will get justice.

"We have started a campaign in the last three to four months. We will ensure that justice is done to all victims of terror," Sinha told reporters after visiting Dardpora village in Kupwara district.

He said more that 250 people who suffered at the hands of terrorists have got jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The remaining cases are also on progress. They will get jobs after the elections," he added.

Later, taking to social media, Sinha said the administration will ensure all support to terror victims so that they can reclaim their lives.

"Today, interacted with terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara. Also addressed the next of kin of terror victims at GDC, Kupwara. I have assured family members that their decades-long trauma, torment and suffering is over. We'll ensure all the support so that they can reclaim their lives," he said on X.

"Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers, which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights and access to resources. All obstacles are now removed and we're ensuring justice and dignity for terror victim families," he added.