Will ensure justice for kin of terror attack victims in Kashmir: LG

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday met family members of those killed by terrorists in the valley and said he would ensure that they get justice.

Sinha said such families were "marginalised" and their voices went unheard.

"Met families from across North, Central & South Kashmir, whose loved ones were brutally killed by various terrorist groups in the past. These families, despite suffering immense personal loss, hardships and pain, were excluded from mainstream of development for several decades," Sinha said in a post on X.

The LG said instead of compassion and support, these families were "marginalised", and "their voices went unheard".

"I will try my best to ensure justice, welfare and rehabilitation of these families," he added. PTI SSB RHL