Will ensure MCD areas become as clean, beautiful as NDMC zones: Delhi LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Friday said the MCD areas of Delhi would be made as clean and beautiful as NDMC zones while asserting that the transformation in Delhi's leadership will positively impact both the city and its people.

Speaking at the Samvaad with Swachhta Sainiks event here, he said some areas of Delhi, particularly those under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), are well-maintained while others require significant improvement.

"We will ensure that MCD areas also become as clean and beautiful as NDMC zones," Saxena said.

The LG emphasised that maintaining cleanliness in Delhi is primarily the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which has 50,000 sanitation workers.

Praising them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yamuna floods and the G20 beautification drive, he described the sanitation workers as the "backbone of Delhi". A clean city would be impossible without their dedication, Saxena said.

Referring to the changes in Delhi's political landscape, he urged sanitation workers to see the transition both as a challenge and an opportunity.

"The change brought by the public will be visible only when Delhi becomes completely clean and green," he said, adding that while progress has been made, more work is needed to ensure a garbage-free city.

"Delhiites have chosen a new leadership for change and this transformation will positively impact both the city and its people. The changes will be visible when Delhi appears clean and beautiful," the LG said.

He called upon the MCD to launch special drives in "neglected" areas, stating, "MCD has done good work in many areas, but some require urgent attention. Like soldiers, sanitation workers must never back down from their duty."

Saxena also urged citizens to actively participate in cleanliness efforts. "When we see potholes and garbage in the capital, it raises concerns about whether we are truly representing the country's capital," he added.

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar also appreciated the hard work and dedication of sanitation workers, commending their relentless service.