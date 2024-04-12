Will ensure Modi guarantees reach every resident, develop start-up hub in New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) BJP candidate from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said after becoming a member of Parliament she will ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees reach every Delhiite and also try to develop a start-up hub which will open new avenues of employment, especially for the youth.

Advertisment

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters, she asserted that she will do everything, including even knocking at the doors of the law, to make sure Delhiites are not deprived of welfare schemes of the Modi government due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "selfish politics".

Swaraj, daughter of late BJP stalwart and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, is making her electoral debut by contesting against Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti. She was fielded by the party, dropping two-time sitting MP and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Listing her priorities and plans for the New Delhi constituency, Swaraj said she was very much enthused and impressed by the Modi government's schemes like Stand-Up India, Startup India and Lakhpati Didi.

Advertisment

"I would like to set up a start-up hub in the New Delhi area. It is a nascent idea to have under one roof to provide knowledge that is required for compliances and what kind of presentations you need to take to angel investors, how viable is the idea- everything under one roof," she said.

Swaraj hoped that the start-up hub in New Delhi will open new avenues of employment, specially for the youth.

"I would also like this to have a component of self help groups in it. This is something very close to my heart," she said.

Advertisment

The youngest BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi said one of her biggest agenda after being elected as an MP would be to ensure that people benefitted from the cover of Modi government's "very important" welfare schemes that have so far not been allowed to be implemented by the Kejriwal government.

The benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme providing a free health cover of Rs 5 lakh are available in the rest of the country, but the people of Delhi are deprived of it, she said.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal practices politics of malice and he did not allow the Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented in the national capital," she charged.

Advertisment

Similarly, under PM Awas Yojna, four crore people were provided pucca houses across the country. But, Delhi people are deprived of this scheme because Chief Minister Kejriwal out of "political of selfishness" did not allow it to be implemented in the city, she charged further.

"My very first campaign as a public representative, if people give me a chance to serve, would be to do everything, even knocking at the doors of the law if needed, so that people are not deprived of these welfare schemes of Modiji due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

About her about one guarantee after becoming a member of Parliament, Swaraj said -"Modi ji Ki guarantee jo saari guarantees puri hone ki guarantee hai usko ek-ek Dilliwale tak pahuchane ki guarantee Bansuri ki hai)- It is Bansuri's guarantee to take Modiji's guarantee that is guarantee of fulfilment of all the guarantees, to every Delhiite.

Swaraj is one of the two women candidates fielded by the BJP in Delhi. The party is vying for a clean sweep on all seven seats in the national capital for the third time in a row.

The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat as part of its seat-sharing deal with the Congress. It has fielded Somnath Bharti from the seat. PTI VIT BUN ZMN