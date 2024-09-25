Will ensure there is no inconvenience, says Ajit Pawar after visiting venue of PM's program

Pune, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday visited the SP College ground, the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in Pune, after heavy rains lashed the city.

Modi will flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday and launch various development projects worth over Rs 22,600 crore ahead of assembly elections.

There were pools of muddy water at the SP College ground following the rains, but Pawar said arrangements were being made to ensure that nobody is inconvenienced.

"After landing, PM Modi will arrive at the Civil Court Metro station where he will undertake a journey in the Metro up to Swargate and will interact with students and the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana," he said.

"To address the issue of muddy pools at the venue, it has been decided to create a platform above the ground on which chairs will be arranged. Throughout the night, the work will continue. We will ensure that no one is inconvenienced," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, the water resources department on Wednesday issued an alert that as there is a forecast of heavy rains between September 24 and September 29, there is a possibility of additional water discharge from the dams on Mutha and Pawana rivers, and people should remain alert. PTI SPK KRK