Will explore possibility of allotting 100 acres to build varsity for disabled: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar said on Wednesday that he would personally take forward the request for additional land, of about 100 acre, for Bengaluru-based NGO, Samarthanam Trust for the disabled, so that it could establish an inclusive global university and sports facilities for persons with disabilities.

Sudhakar was attending a higher education impact conclave that Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled organised together with Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday.

The minister said he’ll explore the possibility of allotting at least 100 acre to further Samarthanam’s vision, which has already impacted 3,500 students with disabilities.

During the event, a white paper outlining Samarthanam’s achievements and future requirements in higher education for students with disabilities was presented to him.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank, has successfully completed the Promoting Higher Education for Students with Disabilities in India initiative, said Mahantesh G K, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

According to him, the programme has empowered 3,500 students with disabilities by ensuring their enrolment in 725 colleges and 95 universities in 10 states.

“More than 100 students are pursuing professional courses, including 11 PhD scholars, 14 MBBS students, 18 MBA students, 26 BE students, and 11 B Tech students,” he added.

The initiative has also played a crucial role in securing employment opportunities for 50 students, who have been placed in government and private sectors with salaries ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 80,000 per month, said Mahantesh. PTI JR ROH