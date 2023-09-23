Will expose failures and anti-people policies of Cong govt in Himachal: BJP

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the saffron party will expose the failures and "anti-people policies" of the Congress government in the state.

The two leaders said that the BJP would stage a massive dharna at Ambedkar Chowk near the Vidhan Sabha on September 25 as the government has failed on all fronts and developmental works have come to a standstill.

Addressing the media here, they lashed out at the Congress for not implementing the poll guarantees promised on the eve of the last assembly elections and alleged it is acting against the expectations and aspirations of people.

Bindal said that the government has closed more than 1,000 institutions, including schools, revenue and other offices, adding the law and order has deteriorated.

Heinous crimes like murder and crime against women have become rampant, but the government is silent, he said.

Thakur termed the nine months rule of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh as dismal.

He said that prices of commodities are sky rocketing, cement and diesel rates have been increased, adding a proposal has been brought to increase the stamp duty by 10 times. PTI BPL AS VN VN