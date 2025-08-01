Will expose rigging of voter rolls by Karnataka Election Commission on Aug 5: Cong

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said it will expose the "outrageous rigging of voter rolls" by the Karnataka Election Commission on August 5 and asserted that it will not allow such electoral "malpractices" to go unchecked.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the party has planned a massive protest in Bengaluru led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi against this fraud.

After reviewing the preparations for the protest, Venugopal wrote on X, "On 5th August, we will expose the outrageous rigging of voter rolls done by the Karnataka Election Commission." "We will expose massive irregularities in the voters' list, from fake entries and deleted names to blatant manipulation, these facts raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. These cannot be brushed aside as clerical errors. They are deliberate attempts to sabotage democracy," he said.

"We have planned a massive protest against this fraud. Along with CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala reviewed the preparations in Bengaluru for the protest to be led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi on August 5.

"We will not allow such electoral malpractices to go unchecked. The fight to protect the sanctity of the vote is just beginning," Venugopal said.