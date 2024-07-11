Will extend all assistance for planetarium, museum project in Uttarakhand: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday offered all technical and other assistance for building a planetarium and mountain museum in Uttarakhand, a project floated by BJP MP Anil Baluni who has used his parliamentary fund to push the proposal.

In a meeting with Baluni, the Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Singh said his ministry will extend all help. It is their responsibility to make a state of the art planetarium and every possible help will be provided to make a world-class facility in the hill state, he said.

Noting that Baluni has set aside Rs 17 crore for the projects, he said every MP should emulate the endeavour.

Baluni said on X that the minister will visit the project site in Pauri to review the projects. PTI KR KR ANB ANB