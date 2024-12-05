All possible cooperation to Fadnavis, will work as team: Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he will extend all possible cooperation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and will work as a team.

Addressing a news conference, Shinde described his tenure as chief minister as very successful.

"I will extend all possible cooperation to the chief minister. We will work as a team," Shinde told reporters.

Playing on the acronyms CM (chief minister) and DCM (deputy chief minister), Shinde said he worked as "common man" and will now be "dedicated to the common man".