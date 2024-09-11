Will extend compensation to affected farmers, house-owners before Sep 17: Andhra CM

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Wednesday said all the farmers, house-owners and those rearing livestock, who suffered losses in the recent floods will be compensated before September 17.

The Chief Minister promised to provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare of lost paddy crop.

"We will enumerate all the losses suffered during the floods with transparency and accountability. I have seen your difficulties with my own eyes and I will take the responsibility to do justice to all the people who suffered losses in the floods," said Naidu, addressing a review meeting in Eluru.

According to the CM, the destruction of paddy crop which is ready for harvest after 70 days of cultivating it is indescribable.

As 70 per cent of the people cultivating paddy are tenant farmers, Naidu said the government will stand by them by depositing input subsidy directly into their bank accounts.

On Wednesday, the CM undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Eluru district, followed by a review with officials on Kolleru lake and Upputeru and Tammileru rivulets. PTI STH SS