Will Fadnavis take action against ‘Beed’s Naxals’: Raut

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of protecting “Beed’s Naxals”, who he said have made “dear sisters” from the district widows.

Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed there have been 38 murders in Beed in the last few years.

“'Urban Naxals' is a favourite word of Fadnavis. When will you act against 'Beed's Naxals',” he asked.

The opposition has been attacking the ruling Mahayuti government in the state over the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9.

It has alleged that the government failed to take stern action in the case and gave a long rope to a minister's aide.

Raut said an all-party morcha has been called on December 29 to demand action against the “real killers” of Deshmukh.

“The chief minister should end Naxalism in Beed. Does RSS, Fadnavis and BJP support Naxalism in Beed which has made our dear sisters in the district widows? The mastermind (in the Deshmukh case) is in the cabinet,” he alleged.

The Sena (UBT) leader said Fadnavis should remember that he has kept the home ministry to himself not to “destroy” opponents or “protect” his political workers and leaders, but to serve common citizens of the state.

During the recent winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Opposition leaders alleged that Valmik Karad, an 'associate' of minister Dhananjay Munde, was involved in the Deshmukh case, though Karad has not been named in the FIR. The Superintendent of Police of Beed was transferred after the murder triggered a political firestorm. PTI MR NR