Will field only a primary BJP member in Puducherry, says senior party leader

Puducherry March 16 (PTI) BJP will field only a primary member of the party from the Puducherry constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the state committee President S Selvaganapathy said here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Selvaganapathy said that a list of potential candidates has been sent to the high command and it has the name of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam.

"If the high command announces his name, Namassivayam will contest. Nobody from outside the party will contest as a candidate of the BJP," Selvaganapathy, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Union Territory, said, while speaking to reporters.

BJP is a coalition partner in the AINRC-led government here. AINRC had already announced that BJP will be contesting the election from the seat.

He expressed confidence that BJP would romp home in the upcoming polls by bagging a massive number of seats across the country. "People have already made a plea that we want Narendra Modi again as Prime Minister," Selvaganapathy said. PTI Cor SDP