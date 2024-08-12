Will fight assembly elections in JK: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he will fight the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the Election Commission will announce the poll dates by the end of this month.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, refused to divulge which constituency he would contest the elections from.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Doda district, Abdullah said, "He (his son Omar Abdullah) does not want to fight the elections under the present setup. He has made up his mind that he will not fight the elections till the restoration of statehood (of Jammu and Kashmir). However, I am going to fight the elections as I am not dead." Asked about the constituency he would fight from, he quipped, "Why should I tell you in advance? A general does not reveal his strategy and I am also a general and prepared to fight." Abdullah asserted that the NC would form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir on its own and did not need support from anyone except Allah.

On the recent visit of the Election Commission to Jammu and Kashmir, he said reports suggest that the elections will be announced between August 21 and 25.

"We are prepared for the polls," he added.

The NC chief said unemployment and inflation are the biggest problems facing not only Jammu and Kashmir but the entire country.

Asked about his statement that hell is awaiting Muslims affiliated with the BJP, even though the NC was a part of the NDA government from 1998 to 2002, Abdullah said his party was among the 35 parties which were part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led dispensation.

"We have not aligned with the BJP and have not brought them here. That was a separate thing," he said.

Abdullah urged people to remain vigilant and ensure the victory of NC candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a workers' convention, he emphasised the importance of unity and perseverance.

"People need to remain vigilant and reject divisive elements," he said.

"As the upcoming elections draw near, it is crucial to make wise decisions to combat sectarian forces and uphold the principles of democracy. Unity is our strength, and it is imperative to stand together against those who seek to divide us," the NC chief said.