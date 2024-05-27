Will fight for higher compensation for victims of Dombivli factory blast: Maharashtra minister

Thane, May 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade on Monday said he would make efforts to secure higher compensation for the victims of the blast at Amudan Chemicals at Dombivli in Thane district.

Speaking to media personnel, Khade said the state Labor Department will advocate for enhanced compensation for the victims and their families through legal recourse.

The explosion in a boiler at the factory last week claimed ten lives and left over 60 injured.

Khade said efforts are underway to locate any missing workers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that the kin of those killed in the blast would be given Rs 5 lakh each and the expenses of those injured would be borne by the government. PTI COR NR