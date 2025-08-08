Will fight solo in Bihar if no NDA alliance, not greedy for ministerial post in UP: Rajbhar

Ballia (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday reiterated that if his party does not form an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, it will contest the elections independently by forming a separate front.

He asserted that such a move would not jeopardise his ministerial position in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government and added that he has no greed for holding office.

Speaking to reporters after a party review meeting in Nawanagar, Rajbhar said that even if the SBSP contests separately in Bihar, his position as a minister in Uttar Pradesh would remain unaffected.

"There is no threat to my ministerial post in Uttar Pradesh. We are not saying that we will definitely not form an alliance in Bihar. Our first preference is to fight the elections together with the NDA," he said.

Recalling past experiences, Rajbhar remarked that in 2007 he was stopped from contesting elections and, in a later bypoll, his party's defeat was also cited as a reason to keep him out.

"If in 2025 no alliance happens in Bihar, then we will definitely fight the elections by forming our own front," he added.

When asked whether contesting separately in Bihar would strain relations with the NDA, Rajbhar replied that he was not attached to the perks of ministership.

"If we contest separately in Bihar, it will not affect our alliance in Uttar Pradesh. I am not tempted by the ministerial post — last time, I resigned and walked away, didn't I?" he said.