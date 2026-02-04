Will file defamation case against Gaurav, other Cong leaders over land grab claim: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 4 (PTI) Hours after Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family had grabbed around 12,000 bighas (over 3,960 acres) of land, the CM on Wednesday announced that he will file a defamation case against top Congress leaders for making "false and malicious" statements.

"I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against @JitendraSAlwar, @bhupeshbaghel, @GauravGogoiAsm and @DsaikiaOfficial for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today's press conference," Sarma said in a post on X.

Gogoi made the allegations against the CM during a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here. It was also addressed by Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, All India Congress Committee General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

"The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law," Sarma said.

"I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of so called slaves of Gandhi family," he added.

Gogoi alleged that Sarma's family has grabbed around 12,000 bighas of land across the state. PTI TR TR MNB