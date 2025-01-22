Will file Rs 50-crore defamation suit each against Kejriwal, Mann: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said he will file a Rs 50 crore defamation suit each against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for levelling "false allegations against" and claiming he called Punjabis a "threat" to the country.

Verma said if he wins the cases, he plans to use the money for development work in his New Delhi constituency, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged at a press conference that Verma has called Punjabis a "threat" to the country by saying that "vehicles from Punjab are seen in Delhi (campaigning for AAP) and no one knew who were sitting inside them... and that it was a threat ahead of Republic Day on January 26".

Responding to the charges, the BJP leader said, "I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community."

Verma accused Kejriwal of resorting to "lies" out of frustration over his party's "imminent defeat."

Verma said, "I have complained to the police and the Election Commission that in the past few days, thousands of cars from Punjab have entered Delhi. The Punjab CM, and AAP's ministers and legislators have come in those cars to campaign for the AAP. I don't have a problem with their campaign but they are influencing voters by distributing Chinese CCTV cameras, liquor and money.

"I am going to file a Rs 100-crore defamation case against Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann for making wrong allegations against me. I will use the money after winning the case for the development of my constituency New Delhi," Verma said.

His office later told PTI, "We are sending a defamation notice of Rs 50 crore each to Kejriwal and Mann."

Verma also criticised Kejriwal for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments through his remarks on Lord Ram and Hanuman.

"The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom," he said, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal took to X also to condemn the BJP leader's remarks.

"Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Many Punjabis also came to Delhi as refugees during the Partition, leaving everything behind and enduring immense suffering. Punjabis have shaped Delhi," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

दिल्ली में लाखों पंजाबी रहते हैं जिनके परिवारों ने और उनके पूर्वजों ने देश के लिए न जाने कितनी क़ुर्बानियाँ दी हैं।



दिल्ली में लाखों पंजाबी रेफ़्यूजी भी रहते हैं जो बँटवारे के मुश्किल दौर में सब कुछ छोड़कर दिल्ली आ कर बसे थे। इनके परिवार ने भी अनगिनत यातनाएँ सही हैं।

भाजपा के… https://t.co/87IXSekhDs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 22, 2025

"By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, the BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. This is deeply painful to hear. The BJP should apologise to Punjabis," he said.