Will fill 75,000 vacancies in govt departments by 2026 January, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government will fill up about 75,000 vacancies in various government departments by January 2026, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the assembly on Tuesday.

He appealed to the people, especially the youth, to seize the opportunity and benefit from it.

The government appears to have fixed the 18-month deadline to achieve its target before the next assembly election in the state.

Making a statement under rule 110 in the assembly, the chief minister said that within 18 months from now, about 17,595 vacancies will be filled up through TNPSC, 19,260 posts through the TN Teachers Recruitment Board, 3,041 posts through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and 6,688 posts through the UN Uniform Services Recruitment Board.

As many as 30,219 vacancies in the social welfare, municipal administration, and water supply departments will also be filled, he said. PTI JSP ANE