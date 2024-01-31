Will fill up two lakh job vacancies within a year, says T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Alleging that the previous BRS government let down unemployed youth who aspired for jobs in the newly-formed state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would fill up two lakh job vacancies within a year.

He was addressing an event at the Lal Bahadur stadium here where the state government handed over appointment letters to about 7,000 staff nurses.

Observing that unemployment was one of the main reasons for the Telangana statehood agitation, he alleged that the aspirations of the youth were not fulfilled during the BRS regime from 2014-2023.

"The then BRS government always thought about jobs for their family members but did not pay attention to creating job opportunities for Telangana's unemployed youth," he said.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made his daughter K Kavitha MLC when she lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but he did not think about giving jobs to young women, he charged.

"I am asking opposition leader Chandrasekhar Rao. You only think about your family, your daughter, your son, your nephew. Did you think about jobs for our sisters who are children of the poor?" Reddy said soon after assuming office, he and his cabinet colleagues met the UPSC chairman for suggestions as the state government had set out to "cleanse" the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in view of leaks of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission during the previous BRS regime.

A new chairman and members have now been appointed to the TSPSC. The government is making efforts to fill up over 15,000 police jobs soon, he said.

"I am giving reassurance to unemployed youth from this podium. It is our responsibility to fill up two lakh government job vacancies within a year. We will fulfil our promise," he said.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had given a word in 2004 at Karimnagar to create Telangana out of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the state was formed in 2014, Reddy said.

The government headed by him under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi would fulfill the promises made to the people by creating jobs, he said.

After today's recruitment in the health department, appointments would be made in police soon, followed by filling up vacancies in all government departments through the state public service commission, he said.

Reddy also said the reason for organising the event at Lal Bahadur Stadium is that he and his cabinet colleagues took oath of office on December 7 at the same venue.

The chief minister said his colleagues wanted to share the happiness of those receiving the appointment letters and their family members.

While the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues symbolically handed over the appointment letters to some selected candidates, others were told to collect their letters at the counters set up at the L B Stadium. PTI SJR SJR KH