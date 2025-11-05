Will focus on tech-driven reforms to enhance devotees’ experience at Tirumala: Chairman Naidu

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) TTD chairman B R Naidu on Wednesday said his second year in office will focus on technology-driven reforms to enhance devotees’ experience at Tirumala.

Naidu said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) solutions to shorten long queues and minimise discomfort, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage.

"We will transform Tirumala’s pilgrimage into a fulfilling journey using advanced technologies, enabling Sanatana Dharma to flourish globally," Naidu said, addressing a press conference here.

He added that the temple body plans to set up a cybersecurity lab, enhance pilgrim amenities, and construct 5,000 temples in areas with significant Dalit and fishermen populations.

TTD will also expand temple construction across India and abroad using Rs 2,000 crore from the Sri Venkateswara Temple Construction Trust.

Naidu said 'annaprasadam' (free food) services will be extended to over 60 temples nationwide using Rs 2,400 crore from the Sri Venkateswara Nitya Annaprasadam Trust.

He highlighted initiatives taken during his tenure, including enhancing the quality of 'annaprasadam,' automating laddu production, regularising long-serving staff, and reclaiming 25 acres of land around Tirumala from other departments.

The TTD chairman said the temple body received record donations of Rs 918 crore in 11 months since he assumed office, conducted grand Brahmotsavams, and implemented measures to safeguard the sanctity of the temple.

He added that strict action has been taken against those who indulge in actions that "hurt devotees' sentiments, to uphold the spiritual purity of the shrine." "With everyone’s cooperation, we have elevated TTD’s service to Venkateswara Swamy through sincerity and faith," Naidu added. PTI MS STH SSK