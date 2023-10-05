Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said due legal process would be followed in the event of any political party being named as an accused in a charge sheet.

"The change in criminality, the name and the criminal action and all is all defined through the legal process and we will follow the legal process. Everybody will follow the legal process whenever you have the relevant judgments. So whatever it entails (will be followed)," he said at a press conference here after a three-day visit to Hyderabad to review poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

He was asked about a political party being named as an accused in a charge sheet and how it may affect the status of the political party and its candidates as far as elections are concerned.

This came against the backdrop of media reports that the AAP is likely to be made an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Asked about the steps being taken by the EC to curb the menace of distribution of money, as incidents of people publicly demanding inducements were seen during the recent bypolls in Telangana, Rajiv Kumar said offering and accepting inducements and other aspects of it are against the law.

The EC has heard about the menace in the byelections, he said, and assured of action to curb the problem.

Asked when the schedule of the assembly elections is likely to be announced, he said the media would be the first to know. "We cannot tell you here. You will be the first to know it," he said.

Replying to a query on the measures being taken to curtail online transactions as the online method was allegedly used to distribute cash in the last bypolls in the state, he said the RBI and the State Level Bankers Committee have been sensitised to keep a watch on the transfer of money to bank accounts in bulk.

"They promised us they will use the AI to find it out. We have also asked them to take help of the NPCIL which keeps this data," he said.

Asked if fast track courts can be put in place to dispose of petitions with regard to false affidavits filed by candidates -- as the high court had recently delivered judgments on such matters which is at the end of the term of the elected candidates (prejudice to the petitioners) -- he said the law provides for a timeline of 45 days to file an EP (election petition) if there is any problem.

Other than that, every institution has its own processes, he added.