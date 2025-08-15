Leh/Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday unfurled the national flag to celebrate the 79th Independence Day and paid tribute to the armed forces for safeguarding the country in all situations.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that people of all sections will be taken on board for the Union Territory to progress to new heights.

"From the perspective of Ladakh's comprehensive growth, I want to reaffirm my commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas (With all, development of all, trust of all, and effort of all)." "Guided by this principle, our mission will be to unite every community, every section and every region of Ladakh in our shared journey towards development, progress and prosperity," Gupta said, calling upon the people of Ladakh to join him in the region's development journey.

He requested people to adopt in their daily lives the duties and responsibilities designated by the Constitution of India.

Gupta said that on July 18, 2025, he had the privilege of assuming office as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. "Since then, I have engaged with all representatives, travelled across every corner of this Union Territory, including Kargil, and listened carefully to your hopes, aspirations, and concerns." "I will hear your viewpoints, so that we work together to fulfil your wishes and aspirations," he added.

Gupta, who unfurled the tricolour and inspected the parade at the historic Polo Ground in Leh, paid tribute to the brave warriors of the armed forces who laid down their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

"I bow before the armed forces and pay homage to those who have laid down their lives in safeguarding our country. Whether it was the Kargil war or any other conflict, our armed forces have always brought glory to the nation. The Ladakh Scouts in particular have consistently displayed unmatched courage and bravery. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of them," the L-G said.

Referring to the Dalai Lama, he said, "It is truly Ladakh's good fortune that His Holiness The Dalai Lama has visited our land, reaching even the most remote and difficult terrains. Recently, we had the honour of celebrating his 90th birthday, a moment of immense pride and spiritual joy for all of us." He congratulated the people of Ladakh on the formation of the newly created districts. "I warmly congratulate all of you on the creation of the new districts. I also extend my best wishes on the recognition of your languages — a proud moment that strengthens our cultural identity." Laying focus on employment generation, he said, "Our first focus will be on generating employment and opportunities for the youth of this region. In June, the Government of India began providing Ladakh its own services and domicile-based opportunities. Reservation has also been implemented, with 95 per cent of jobs reserved for local youths. This will be a historic milestone in Ladakh's journey." Gupta said that with determination and unity, Ladakh will reach new heights of development, peace and prosperity.