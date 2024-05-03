Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Mumbai North West Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday said he will follow 'raj dharma' and will campaign against his son Amol, who has been fielded from the same seat by the rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

The two-time MP, denied a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said he would seek votes in favour of Ravindra Waikar, who has been fielded from Mumbai North West seat by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Kirtkar, who sided with Shinde following the latter's rebellion and split in the Sena in June 2023, also accompanied Waikar during the nomination filing process earlier in the day.

Incidentally, Waikar was a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray but shifted allegiance to the Shinde faction recently.

"I am in dharma sankat (deep quandary). But I will follow raj dharma as I belong to the Sena led by Chief Minister Shinde. I will start campaigning for Waikar," Kirtikar told PTI.

Kirtikar is a four time MLA and one of the functionaries of the Shiv Sena since its inception several decades ago. PTI PR BNM