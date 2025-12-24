Will force criminals to flee Bihar in next 3 months: Samrat

Patna, Dec 24 (PTI) Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday claimed he would force criminals to flee Bihar in the next three months.

Speaking at a programme in Patna, Choudhary said he has already cleared some of the "scrap", a metaphor he uses for criminals.

"And those who have not fled, I will force them to flee in the next three months," he said.

Choudhary, who is in charge of the Home Department, said he has undertaken a "cleanliness drive" in the state.

He said the state government was committed to ensuring good governance.

"We will force the criminals to flee because you and Bihar need 'sushasan' (good governance)," he told the gathering. PTI SUK SOM