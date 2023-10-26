Will form govt in Telangana with two-thirds majority; BJP-BRS-AIMIM working like 'gang' in assembly polls: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday exuded confidence that it would form the next government in Telangana with a two-thirds majority and alleged that the BJP, BRS and the AIMIM were working like a "gang" to help each other in the assembly polls.

The opposition party also demanded that the K Chandrashekar Rao government transfer all cash benefits under various schemes to people before the notification for the elections is issued on November 3.

Addressing a press conference with Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy at the AICC headquarters here, senior party leader and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "We are demanding that all cash benefits be immediately transferred to farmers, Dalits, housing beneficiaries, Muslims, and other beneficiaries before the date of notification." "The use of official places such as the CM residence and MLA camp offices, built at the cost of the public, should not be used for the BRS political activities. Officials favouring BRS should not be assigned key election duties," he said, adding that all these issues have been flagged with the Election Commission.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are "misusing" government institutions to defeat the Congress in the assembly elections.

"Some officers have been at their posts for many years, working to provide election funds to the BRS. By giving regular posting to retired officers, they are being made to work like a private army to harass the opposition party," he alleged.

"Many media organisations are publishing wrong news about the Congress about which we have complained to the Election Commission and demanded immediate action," Revanth Reddy said.

Uttam Reddy demanded that the officers who have been "favouring" the BRS not be assigned critical duties.

"Direct IPS and IAS officers be posted as SPs and collectors of all districts. Returning officers should also be IAS officers. We have seen how partisan officials have been in the state. We have given names of officers to the EC," he said.

Revath Reddy slammed the BRS government and asked if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao considers that the Congress does not have support on the ground and why he and other BRS leaders are attacking the party.

"BJP, BRS and AIMIM are a gang. All three are trying to loot Telangana. Some people in the alliance are visible while some are working behind the scenes. AIMIM is working to divide the anti-BRS vote," Revath Reddy said.

He said the situation was similar to the BJP-JDS in Karnataka which have joined hands after the assembly polls for the parliamentary elections next year.

The BRS and the AIMIM will join hands officially after the assembly polls, he claimed.

Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

The day notification is issued for polls, the nomination process begins.

The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3. PTI ASK SMN