Will formulate new investment policies, change existing ones if needed: Bihar chief secy

Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) Assuring investors of full support, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Thursday said the government will formulate new investment policies and modify the existing ones if the need arises.

He was speaking at the weekly Udyog Varta, touted as a 'one-stop solution' for investors facing hurdles in setting up industries in the state.

"The Bihar government is running a host of schemes for the overall development of the state. If the need arises for any new investment policy or modification of the existing ones, the government will ensure that without delay," he said.

Amrit reviewed some cases related to land and procedural delays and issued instructions to the departments concerned for resolving them.

He met representatives of 32 companies at the second session of Udyog Varta, which was launched last week Among them were Bipin Kumar Jha of Savera Cancer and Multispeciality Hospital, Coca-Cola SLMG director Siddharth Ladhani, and Ashok Leyland vice president Yash Pal Sachar.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretariat said a wide range of investment proposals were placed before the chief secretary at the programme, including dairy and allied manufacturing units, a film city, an electric equipment production unit, furniture and educational institutions, and a leather goods manufacturing unit. PTI SUK SOM