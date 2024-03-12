Will frame stringent laws to eliminate corruption: HP CM

Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is committed to curbing corruption and would frame strict laws to eradicate it completely, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Addressing public meetings in Fatehpur in Kangra district and Chamba, Sukhu lashed out at the BJP, saying its efforts to snatch power in the state will not succeed as the people have given a clear mandate to the Congress.

"The state government is committed to curbing corruption and will frame strict laws to eradicate it completely," Sukhu said.

The chief minister also dedicated 14 developmental projects worth Rs 232 crore to the people, a statement issued here said.

"I have never compromised with my principles and always raised the voice of the poor and the downtrodden. I am well aware of the sufferings of the common man, the farmers and the employees as well," Sukhu said.

Referring to the six Congress rebels who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, the chief minister attacked the BJP and asked who was financing their stay in a five-star hotel in Panchkula and posh resorts in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

"The BJP is managing all this with the help of its central leadership and it seems the rebel MLAs have surrendered to them. But truth will prevail at last and the people of the state will never forgive the politics of horse-trading," he said.

"The BJP tried to destabilise our government by using money power, but as long as I am here, every door leading to corruption will be closed," he added.

The rebel MLAs had voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the defeat of the Congress' official candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania later disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on being present in the house and voting for the state Budget in the assembly. PTI BPL RHL