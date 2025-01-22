Will fulfil all promises made to people ahead of J''khand elections: Congress leader

Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said the Jharkhand government would fulfil all the promises that the ruling coalition made during last year's elections.

Mir said that the Congress functionaries would also strengthen the party in Jharkhand as part of the national programme.

“The coalition government in Jharkhand will be working honestly and the promises we made during the elections will be fulfilled. We promised women to deliver monthly assistance of Rs 2,500, instead of Rs 1,000, under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Soon after the formation of the government, we implemented it. The scheme is now seen as a model in the country,” he told reporters.

Mir, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, arrived at the Birsa Munda airport here to take part in the party's ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ event in Deoghar on Thursday.

Congress secretary and its state co-in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad accompanied Mir.

Jharkhand ministers Radha Krishna Kishore, Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari along with other party leaders gave them a warm welcome at the airport.

Mir said the rest of the guarantees that were committed to people would be delivered in time.

“Some of the guarantees will be covered in the upcoming budgets, while some others in the coming days. So, people need not worry,” the Congress leader said.

“The Congress decided to strengthen its organisation in 2025. All the vacancies in the party whether in districts, blocks or divisions will be fulfilled,” he said.

Jharkhand Congress has been holding a block-level ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March’ across the state since January 7. PTI SAN SAN BDC