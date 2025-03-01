Will fulfil all promises made to people, no need for shadow cabinet: J-K CM

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said his government would fulfil all the promises made to the people and slammed the BJP that has reportedly formed a shadow cabinet, saying there is no such system in India.

"There is only one cabinet. There is no shadow cabinet in our country. The BJP has ruled here till now. Now, the people's government will do its work.

"There is no need for a shadow. We have promised the people about meeting their expectations, and we stand by our promise," Abdullah told reporters here.

The chief minister visited the residence of Ghulam Sibtain Masoodi who passed away earlier this week, to offer his condolences.

Masoodi was the brother of National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi and father-in-law of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Speaking about his meeting to review the preparedness for the holy month of Ramadan, Abdullah said it is the government's responsibility to provide all facilities to the people.

"We reviewed every department and directed all to ensure every facility, be it power supply at the time of Sehri and Iftar, water supply, ration supply, sanitation and traffic. It is hoped that the government will take all these steps," he said.

The chief minister also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed various issues relating to the forthcoming Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, a spokesperson said.

The Budget session will commence on Monday. PTI SSB NSD NSD