'Will fulfill dream of developed Rajasthan': CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Poonchri ka Lautha and Govardhan Parikrama Development Project in Deeg district and said "we will fulfill the dream of developed Rajasthan".

Advertisment

"With the blessings of Banshiwale Giriraj Ji Maharaj, we will fulfill the dream of developed Rajasthan 100 per cent and the state will continue to progress on the path of prosperity," said Sharma.

The chief minister said the development work of Poonchri ka Lautha and Govardhan Parikrama will add to the spiritual beauty of this holy place and provide facilities to the devotees.

Sharma said on one hand our pilgrimages are being developed in the state and on the other hand, infrastructure is also being built rapidly.

Advertisment

"We are continuously working on our resolution to lay a network of roads and new expressways in the state which will also benefit the devotees," he added.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, said that a plan has been made to develop the Giriraj Ji Parikrama Path by dividing it into four zones.

The foundation stone of the first zone has been laid today in which Shrinathji Temple, Poonchri Ka Lautha Temple, Dauji Temple, Ganga Temple, Narsinghji Temple, Mukharbind, Apsara Kund and Naval Kund, Fountain, Radha Vatika, Botanical Garden, Lotus Pond, Mayur Vatika and Vishnu Avatar Garden will be developed.

Advertisment

The chief minister visited Poonchri Ka Lautha Temple and Shrinathji Temple and offered prayers. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. Sharma also performed Gau Puja and Seva.

The chief minister also visited the voluntary blood donation camp organized at the Government Higher Primary School Poonchri Ka Lautha.

Sharma-led government completed the first year of its tenure on Sunday.

Advertisment

On this occasion, the chief minister inaugurated the state level development exhibition 'Ek Varsh-Parinama Utkarsh' organized at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur.

He visited the stalls of various departments, including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cooperatives, Medical, Industry and Energy, and observed the development works, achievements and innovations done by the departments.

Sharma directed all the departmental officers to spread maximum awareness about the schemes and extend the benefits to the last person.

Advertisment

The chief minister launched three new housing schemes of Jaipur Development Authority at the stall of Urban Development and Housing Board.

He also inaugurated the Raj Sakhi (Saras) National Fair- 2024.

In another programme, Sharma flagged off 101 'Advanced Life Support' ambulances, 25 police patrolling vehicles, 22 police interceptor vehicles and 750 motorcycles at the 'Sankalp of Security and Sugamta' ceremony from Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Advertisment

Along with this, the chief minister also flagged off 150 Kalika patrolling units for women's safety and protection. PTI AG AS AS