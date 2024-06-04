Will fulfill poll promises, says TDP leader Lokesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 4 (PTI) The NDA in Andhra Pradesh will fulfill all the poll promises while maintaining welfare and development equally once it forms the government in the state, TDP leader Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday.

Talking to mediapersons, Lokesh, who won from Mangalagiri Assembly segment, said the alliance was committed to developing Amaravati as a single capital of the state.

He said the people of the state have given the NDA greater responsibility by way of a huge victory.

Lokesh, son of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, further said as indicated by him earlier, officials who harassed the TDP cadre and public will be booked after a thorough inquiry. PTI GDK STH SS