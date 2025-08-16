Will fully cooperate for release of 'The Devil': Actor Darshan

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Kannada actor Darshan on Saturday said he would “fully cooperate” for the release of his film ‘The Devil’.

He also expressed confidence that his "celebrities" -- as he calls his fans -- will also stand by his decision.

The message was conveyed through his wife Vijayalakshmi's Instagram account.

Directed by Prakash Veer, the first song of the film was supposed to have been released on August 15.

But with the Supreme Court cancelling his bail, Darshan was taken into custody a day before, on August 14. Following which, the plans for the film were reportedly put on hold.

However, Darshan said his first duty is to support the directors who believed in him and the producers who have invested crores of money in him.

“So, I hope that all the work of my film ‘The Devil’ will proceed without any hindrance. I hereby inform you that you (makers of the film) have my full cooperation. And I firmly believe that my celebrities (fans) will consent to this,” Darshan is quoted as saying in his wife’s Instagram post.

Darshan had wrapped up the film in July. The reshooting of the film started in February after the actor was released on regular bail.

"Cinema is an entertainment medium and should be viewed only from the perspective of entertainment,” the actor said further through his wife's post.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan was granted interim bail on medical grounds after he claimed back pain. He was then granted regular bail by the Karnataka High Court in mid-December. PTI JR ROH