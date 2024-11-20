Will G20 consensus on taxing ultra-high net worth individuals reflect in Union budget?: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday asked whether the ultra-high net worth individuals in India will be effectively taxed according to the consensus arrived at the G20 Rio declaration by leaders.

He said Para 20 of the G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders' Declaration adopted on Tuesday reads "... we will seek to engage cooperatively to ensure ultra-high-net worth individuals are effectively taxed...".

Ramesh said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the next Union budget 2025-26 in Parliament in less than 75 days.

"Will this consensus be reflected in it?" he asked in a post on X.

"According to a recent report, India has 334 dollar billionaires each with a net worth of over billion dollars. And this group is growing," he added.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of working for crony capitalists and the rich are getting richer under its regime.

The BJP, however, has been dismissing these charges and has claimed that the NDA government led by it has been working to uplift the poor. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS