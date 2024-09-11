Will gift copies of Constitution to Mahayuti leaders over Ramgiri Maharaj, Nitesh Rane: Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Wednesday that he would visit Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to Mahayuti leaders seeking action against Ramgiri Maharaj and MLA Nitesh Rane.

Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane have been accused of making controversial statements concerning Muslims.

“If such elements are left unchecked, it could lead to anarchy. No action has been taken against them despite multiple FIRs. The government is in a slumber. Therefore, we have decided to go to Mumbai on September 23 and gift copies of the Constitution to Mahayuti leaders seeking action,” Jaleel said.

He said those who become IPS officers take the pledge that they will not do any discrimination but it is not happening in Maharashtra. “I think police officers have forgotten this pledge. That’s why no action is being taken against Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane,” he told reporters here.

The AIMIM leader said they will give copies of the Constitution to senior police officials too.

He also criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the recently launched ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme that ensures a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the state.

"If this scheme continues, the CM might have to travel on a state-owned bus or ask for a lift. They won't have the money to buy fuel for government vehicles," he said, adding that the scheme will last only till Diwali.