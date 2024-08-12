Will give tickets to hardworking, loyal and new faces for Maharashtra assembly polls: Chennithala

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said his party will give tickets for the Maharashtra assembly polls to "hardworking", "loyal" and "new" faces.

Speaking at a meeting which was attended by leaders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, he said the Congress emerged as the largest party in the Lok Sabha polls in the state due to the support of the people.

The Congress won 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

"In 2019, the Congress had only one MP from the state. In 2024, the number rose to 14 (including Congress rebel-turned Independent MP from Sangli). Just as we achieved success in the Lok Sabha polls, we aim to replicate the performance in the assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest polls together," said Chennithala.

"Efforts will be made to give opportunities in the assembly polls to new and loyal faces who have worked hard for the party," said Chnnithala, who is the Congress' Maharashtra in charge.

He was speaking in a review meeting for the assembly polls and felicitation ceremony of Marathwada MPs.