Will go by Cong high command decision on cabinet rejig: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he will go by the decision of the Congress high command regarding the rejig of his cabinet.

He also recalled that the party leadership had asked him to carry out the exercise four to five months ago, but he had insisted on the government completing 2.5 years in office.

The CM said this ahead of his meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which he termed as a "courtesy call", as he could not meet him during his last visit.

He also clarified that during his last week's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the discussion was only regarding Bihar polls, and there was no talks on any other issues, amid some contradictory reports in the media linking the meeting with the political developments in the state.

These meetings have gained significance amid talks about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution", citing a purported "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

"I have not discussed with Rahul Gandhi. With Kharge, if he asks, I will speak," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question whether he will discuss cabinet reshuffle with Kharge.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "Four to five months ago, the high command had asked me to do the reshuffle. I had said, it was not appropriate now, let's do it after 2.5 years, and the high command had agreed to it. Now on November 20, the government will complete 2.5 years. I will abide by whatever the high command says." Asked if he would raise the issue of cabinet reshuffle during his meeting with Kharge, he said, "depending upon the situation." According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full five years term, which will scuttle the chances of D K Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

To a question on a number of ministerial aspirants hoping for the cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said, "We have 142 MLAs, all of them are deserving and eligible (to become ministers)." Asked about the formula to be adopted during cabinet reshuffle, he said, "It will be based on what the high command says." With speculation that cabinet reshuffle was on cards, some ruling Congress legislators, who are ministerial aspirants, have only expressed their desire to be part of the state cabinet.

Responding to a question on Deputy CM Shivakumar's meeting Kharge on Sunday, the CM said, "I'm aware of the meeting, I don't know what they have discussed. He (Kharge) is our AICC president." Earlier this evening, Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he discussed on various issues concerning the state, and presented a wide-ranging memorandum that pressed for several long-standing state demands, including the establishment of an AIIMS in Raichur, the release of over Rs 2,100 crore in flood relief, and the clearance of crucial irrigation projects.

The CM said, PM Modi has assured that he will look into and try to resolve all the issues raised by the state government during the meeting. "On each issue we have submitted a memorandum to the PM." Responding to a question, he said, there was no political discussion with the PM. "He (PM) is from BJP, what is there to discuss with him politically? We discussed issues concerning the state," he said. PTI KSU ADB