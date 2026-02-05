Will govt learn anything from it, asks Raj Thackeray on Expressway traffic jam; seeks action plan

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the state government over the 33-hour traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and said although it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, the key question is whether it learns anything from such probes.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of disaster-preparedness and maintenance of quality on the expressway, he said only toll is collected "promptly and efficiently" on the route.

Thackeray demanded that the toll collected during this traffic jam period be returned to the motorists, and sought an action plan to avoid such instances.

Traffic on the expressway came to a grinding halt after a tanker, carrying highly flammable propylene gas, overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the ghat section on Tuesday around 5 pm. People faced a harrowing time during the massive traffic congestion.

The traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the expressway was finally restored early on Thursday, 33 hours after the gas tanker incident.

In a post on X, Thackeray said, "The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was completely shut for nearly 32 hours. Passengers suffered terribly. And as usual, the government only ordered an inquiry into the matter. Many such incidents have been followed by many inquiries. The real question is: Does the government or the administration ever learn anything from them?" When such incidents happen, does the administration have any ready action plan - what measures should be taken and how the road can be cleared in the minimum possible time, the MNS president asked.

"It has been 24 years since the expressway was completed...But during this period, the government neither thought of the exigencies that can arise, nor did anyone ensure that the entire road remains of top quality throughout. The only thing that was done promptly and efficiently in this entire period was toll collection," he said.

Is the government's responsibility limited only to building a road and collecting toll, Thackeray asked.

In the Union Budget, Mumbai-Pune highway speed railway project was announced, but before that happens, the road journey between the two cities must be made smooth and reliable, he added.

"These days, no one can say how much time the journey between Mumbai and Pune, said to be the growth engines of the state and country, will take," the MNS chief said.

"The government should refund the toll collected from passengers during this period (of traffic jam). Without creating unnecessary fuss at checkpoints, it should prepare an action plan considering this incident along with other potential events that could occur, outlining immediate remedies, and place it before the public," he said.

There are disputes over guardian ministers in the government. Even with such a strong attachment to guardianship, why does a situation arise where citizens feel helpless? The government must reflect on this, he said.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India's first 6-lane concrete, access-controlled tolled expressway. It spans a distance of 94.5 km connecting Mumbai, Raigad and Navi Mumbai with Pune. PTI PR NP