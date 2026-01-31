Will govt offer any solutions in budget to bring economy out of 'mess'? asks Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the Indian economy is in a "mess" and asked whether the government will offer any solutions to fix it.

In a post on X, he said the Modi government can no longer hide behind the excuse of "legacy" anymore as it has been in power for the last 12 years.

"In this Union Budget, the Modi Government cannot hide behind the excuse of 'legacy'. Their own legacy has pushed the economy into an unprecedented mess.

"Will this Budget offer real solutions to the multiple economic indicators that are now in free fall?" Kharge asked in a post on X.

The Congress chief also posted a video along with his post, which said that the Economic Survey is out and the government data shows that manufacturing growth crashed from 7.4 per cent under the UPA to just 3.54 per cent under the NDA rule.

The video claimed that the government's 'Make in India' campaign has "failed" as manufacturing is "stuck" at 13 per cent even when it promised 25 per cent.

It also claimed that only one in two graduates is even employable and India's share in global trade is the lowest in 80 years.

The video further claimed that household savings are down from 7.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent as food inflation is "crushing" families, with people's liabilities growing.

The video also claimed that the rupee has hit an all-time low at 92 against US dollar and foreign investment is "fleeing". The FDI has shown a negative growth in four straight months, it added.

With this 12th budget of the Modi government, the Congress asked if it will solve the "crisis", claiming that the "mess" and legacy are both theirs. PTI SKC MNK MNK