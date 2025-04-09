Will hand over 2.15 acre land by Apr 30 for new Bombay HC building: Maharashtra to SC

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the next tranche of land meant for the construction of the Bombay High Court's new building complex in Bandra would be handed over by April 30.

The state government informed a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih that 4.09 acre of land was to be handed over by March 31 in the next tranche.

State advocate general Birendra Saraf said of the 4.09 acre, 1.94 acres of land had already been allotted and the remaining 2.15 acre would be handed by month end.

"We are requesting that we may be given time till end of April to hand over the balance 2.15 acres of land," Saraf said, "till today, we have handed over 11.58 acres".

The state had previously said in the first tranche, 4.39 acre of land was handed over to the high court in October 2024 and subsequently 5.25 acre of land was allotted.

Saraf said there were slum dwellings in the 2.15 acre land and the authorities took some effort to convince its residents to relocate.

With most people agreeing to move out, the demolition had started, he said.

The apex court was informed that over 20 petitions were pending before the high court with respect to the subject matter.

The bench requested the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to assign all such matters to one bench for an expeditious hearing and decision.

"We further direct that no other court, except the high court, shall entertain any other proceedings with regard to any issue pertaining to the land which is earmarked for the construction of the high court," the bench said.

It said if any such proceedings were pending before any of the courts or tribunals, the same be transferred to the high court, it added.

The bench also appreciated state's efforts in expediting the process of the land's possession.

The hearing would come up in July.

The bench was hearing a suo motu (on its own) case: "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court".

On January 16, the state informed the apex court that the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the building was already done on September 23, 2024.

The state government had in October last year said the possession of the total 30.16 acre would be handed over to the high court in a phased manner.

The Bombay High Court, founded on August 16, 1862, is currently located in a majestic building near Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) that the court has occupied since November 1878.

Keeping in mind the safety concerns and the need for more space, a new high court complex was proposed in Bandra, Mumbai.

The new high court complex would have well-designed and spacious courtrooms, chambers for judges and registry personnel, an arbitration and mediation centre, an auditorium, a library, and a host of features and amenities for staff, lawyers and litigants.

The Bombay High Court exercises jurisdiction over Maharashtra through the principal seat in Mumbai and benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad and Goa.

It also exercises jurisdiction over the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

The top court had taken note of an April 29, 2024, letter petition of Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakker and other bar leaders with respect to the urgent need for accommodation for the high court of judicature in Bombay whose existing building is 150 years old.