Will have alliance with party that respects DMDK: Premalatha Vijyakanth

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 9 (PTI) DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Friday said her party will forge electoral ties with a party that respects it and that combine will be a winning alliance in the state.

Stating that many were eager to know the DMDK's stance on alliance, she said though she had made a decision in consultation with her party functionaries, the alliance would be announced at an opt time.

"Why should we be hasty in announcing our stand, especially when neither the ruling party nor the party that was in the helm has announced their alliance," she said while addressing the party's conference at Veppur here.

Earlier, elaborate arrangements were made to conduct the "Makkal urimai meetpu maanadu 2.0" (People's Rights Retrieval conference 2.0) of the party.