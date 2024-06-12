'Will have to come down to streets and find some solution to quench thirst of people': Cong on Delhi water crisis

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Wednesday questioned the politics going on over the water crisis in the national capital and said his party will have to come out to the streets to demand a resolution of the issue.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fought the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance under the banner of INDIA bloc. However, the BJP swept all seven seats here.

The Congress leader appealed to the BJP-ruled Haryana government and the AAP dispensation in Delhi not to play politics on the water crisis, as people of Delhi were going through suffering due to water shortage.

"We have been raising this issue continuously. We have tried to take cognizance of this so that the government should pay attention to it and solve the water problem," Yadav said.

There are several aspects in the water crises, including tanker mafias. It should be checked where the tanker mafias are operating and the action should be taken against them, he demanded.

The Delhi Congress has been taking up the issue of water shortage and people getting dirty water in their taps for the past many days, but the AAP government had not taken urgent measures to ensure that the potable water needs of the people were met on a water footing, he said.

"It was shocking that despite the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh offering to release water for Delhi, the BJP-ruled Haryana government was creating hurdles," said Yadav.

"I have full hope that a solution will be found for this. From the Congress' side, we have been trying to solve this problem non-politically, but I feel that we will have to come down to the streets and find some solution to quench the thirst of the people of Delhi," he added.

He further stated that the Delhi government should have taken emergency steps to address the water crisis, but surprisingly it did not act on this issue when people have been facing severe water shortage.

Earlier on the alliance with the AAP in Delhi, Yadav had said, "INDIA alliance was made for the Lok Sabha elections. What standing we needed to have in the Lok Sabha and how could like-minded parties come together to save democracy. It is true that we have lost all the seven seats here and there were some shortcomings." PTI NIT AS AS