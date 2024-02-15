Will have to connect with forest tradition: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday laid emphasis on connecting with the forest tradition, saying somewhere we will have to revive and restore the forest culture ('aranya sanskriti').

Advertisment

He was speaking at the inauguration of Eklavya Vanvas Hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Lucknow built with the support of HPCL's CSR Fund.

Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of Sarang Archery Training Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the forest dweller community ('vanvaasi samaj') is the bearer of the traditions of the country's past.

Advertisment

"Considering the Earth as its mother, it is not only carrying forward the forest culture of India even today with the divine feeling of Mata Bhoomi: Putro Aham Prithivya, but is also giving a new message to the global community through it," Adityanath said.

"If there is no coordination between nature and God, disaster will definitely occur. If we want to avoid this, we will have to connect with the forest tradition and somewhere we will have to revive and restore the forest culture," he added.

Throwing light on his visit to Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, Adityanath said the people there got real freedom in 2017 when the double engine government was formed in the state.

Advertisment

"The double engine government gave their village the status of revenue village after 70 years of independence. Not only this, they also got the right to vote," he added.

Adityanath on this occasion also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring November 15 -- the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda --- as 'Janjaatiye Gaurav Divas'.

The chief minister emphasized that museums are being built at many places today to revive and preserve the tribal traditions so that those traditions and heritage can be safely taken forward as per the times.

"Many efforts are being made by the government tor this and our government has got this honour," he said. PTI NAV AS AS