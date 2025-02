Latur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government needs to set up a cancer hospital in Latur along the lines of the GMC Cancer Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he will extend help for the initiative, Dr Kailash Sharma of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, has said.

Dr Sharma said he would help in setting such a hospital at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College in Latur by the state government and “not by the Tata Trusts”. PTI COR NR