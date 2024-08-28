'Will hold Pilot responsible for any threats to my life': BJP leader on Cong protests against him

Udaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Reacting to protests against him by Youth Congress workers across Rajasthan, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Wednesday said he will hold Congress leader Sachin Pilot responsible if anything untoward happens to him.

"If there is even the slightest threat to my life while I am in this state, I will hold only Sachin Pilot responsible for it," Agarwal said.

During a recent visit to Tonk, Agarwal targeted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi over the anti-Sikh riots and attacked other Congress leaders, including Pilot.

When asked about the protests against him and his remarks against Congress leaders, the BJP leader said, "Should we not call out political opponents weak? Should we call them Dara Singh Pahalwan?" Reiterating his earlier comment on the former deputy chief minister, Agarwal said Sachin Pilot's "time has ended". Now it is BJP's time in Rajasthan, he said.

On Tuesday, protests against Agarwal were held across the state, including in Jaipur.

Youth Congress workers showed black flags to Agarwal outside the airport in Udaipur. The protesters sat in front of Agarwal's car and showed black flags while raising slogans against him. They also threw black ink on the BJP leader's car.

Agarwal warned against such "activities", saying BJP workers "also have their limits".

Congress MLA and state president of Youth Congress Abhimanyu has said protests against the BJP leader will continue till he apologises for his statements.