Will ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ apply only to Modi govt: Jairam Ramesh's dig on Bhagwat's remark

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has appealed to all Indian couples to have three children, BJP-ruled states have been disincentivising people with more than two children.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "In Gujarat, persons who have more than two children are disqualified from contesting elections to local bodies (panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations)." In Assam, he said, persons who have more than two children are not eligible for appointment to any state government service or post.

Ramesh also said that in Uttarakhand, persons who have more than two children are barred from contesting panchayat elections.

"But now RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will turn 75 in five days, has appealed to every Indian couple to adopt the policy of 'Hum Do Hamare Teen'.

"Will 'Hum Do Hamare Do' apply only to the Modi government?" said the Congress leader, who has in the past accused the Modi government of favouring a few industrialists calling it "Hum Do Hamare Do" policy.