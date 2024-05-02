Will implement free sand policy from June 4 on returning to power: Chandrababu Naidu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 2 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he will implement free sand policy from June 4 once he is back in power.

The opposition leader gave this assurance during a public meeting at Kadapa as part to his Prajagalam electioneering tour across the state.

Besides the free sand promise, the former chief minister held the YSRCP government responsible for the skyrocketing sand prices, claiming that the price of a truck sand was Rs 1,000 during the erstwhile TDP government and Rs 5,000 now.

Naidu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies allegedly negatively impacted the lives of 40 lakh construction workers.

The TDP supremo dubbed Reddy’s Navaratnalu welfare schemes as mafias of various kinds such as sand, liquor, land, mining, murderous politics and others.

Moreover, Naidu alleged that spurious liquor brands under Reddy’s leadership have led to the death of 30,000 people.

The TDP, BJP and Jana Sena are NDA alliance partners in the southern state.

The elections for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI STH AS AS