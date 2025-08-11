Will implement SC order on stray dogs in planned manner: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the stray dog menace has assumed gigantic proportion and assured that the government will soon come up with a policy and implement the Supreme Court's order in a planned manner.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets. The top court was hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies in the national capital.

Calling the incidents of stray dog bites "extremely grim", a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of obstruction, which might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

"Delhi people are fed up of stray dogs. We have been discussing on the issue. The Supreme Court's directions are important. We want to provide relief to people. The problem (of stray dogs) has assumed gigantic proportion. We will form a policy and provide relief to people," Gupta said in a press conference.

The Delhi government has also held a slew of meetings on the issue, with minister Kapil Mishra last week saying that the government will come up with a humane policy.