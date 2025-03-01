Will implement 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme in May, says Andhra CM Naidu

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised that the TDP-led NDA government will implement the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme in May.

'Talliki Vandanam' is an election promise of the NDA under its 'Super Six' set of poll promises, where Rs 15,000 per school-going child will be provided annually.

On Friday, state Finance Minister P Keshavulu allocated Rs 9,407 crore for the scheme in the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for FY26.

"Will give money to everybody in May under Talliki Vandanam... Giving Talliki Vandanam to all middle class families," said Naidu, addressing a village meeting on the sidelines of disbursing welfare pensions in Gangadhara Nellore in Chittoor district.

Flagging the plummeting population, the CM reiterated his call for having more children, at least more than two children per couple. The TDP supremo noted that a situation would arise where there would be no children, especially at a time when the world is aging.

Contemplating such a scenario in advance, Naidu said he devised a scheme like 'Talliki Vandanam' to dole out Rs 15,000 for every school-going child annually.

Further, he promised that the government will 'take care of raising those children', emphasising that children are assets and wealth of the nation and future generations.

Similarly, Naidu said the state government will offer the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme (Rs 20,000 annual financial aid) to all farmers in three phases, another 'Super Six' promise for which Rs 6,300 crore has been earmarked in the budget.

According to the CM, the Government of India contributes Rs 6,000 for this scheme, while the state government will chip in with the balance Rs 14,000 to total it to Rs 20,000.

As exorbitant medical expenses are impoverishing poor people, he said the state government will offer Rs 2.5 lakh medical insurance for everybody and up to Rs 25 lakh for the needy.

Moreover, Naidu promised to set up a 2,000-acre industrial park in Gangadhara Nellore, among other initiatives.