Will introspect on Lok Sabha setback: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his party would do introspection following the setback received in the Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP won only one out of the four seats it contested.

"The NCP and Mahayuti alliance could not get expected success in Maharashtra, but we have the power to change the picture," said Ajit Pawar who split the Sharad Pawar-led NCP last year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the NDA has crossed the required majority number in the parliament," he added in a message on X.

....No failure is final. Party workers need to start serving people with a new enthusiasm. We will introspect on the Lok Sabha results and start preparing for the assembly polls, likely to be held after four months," he added.

He also congratulated his colleague and state president Sunil Tatkare for victory in the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. "I congratulate Sunil Tatkare for his massive victory in this election. The NCP has also won three assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. I am sure that the new NDA government at the centre will address the aspirations of the youth," he said.